Inside South Florida: Tour de Broward

The 10th Annual ANF Group Tour de Broward for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital goes down February 24th at 7:00 am at Miramar Regional Park and there are numerous ways to exercise and play.

"At Tour de Broward we have many activities, you can participate in a 50k or 100k bike ride so it's a great event for a cyclist. You can also do a 5k run or a 3k walk, were it's more laid back. We also have a kids zone for them to run around and have a good time," said Caitlin Beck Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

No matter your level of competition, or recreation, the event is all about fostering a spirit of community.

"Our community is everything to us, we are a resource to the community. We want to have a good time with the people that support us, so it's a combination of a fundraiser for the hospital and really to just have a good time to bring kids and families together," said Stella.

And for the Joe D kids who will be there, the event is a ton of fun for them.

"The love it, they tell their stories, they get to have a good time and see a lot of the staff members that took care of them. Our chief clown officer comes, all the kids love her and they love to say hello to her," said Stella.

Over 7,000 people are expected to participate. And the money raised goes directly to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, so it can continue to offer first class care to South Floridians.

"This year we're embarking on a campaign to raise money to build a four story expansion of the children's hospital that would be starting in September," said Stella.

If you’d like to participate, donate or be a sponsor here’s what you need to know.

For more information head to TourdeBroward.com to sign up for a team that already exists or to create a new team with family and friends.