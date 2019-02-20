Cheap Seats: The Marlins Are Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lace up your cleats and bust out your glove, baseball is full on back.

Last week, pitchers and catchers reported to camp, and this week the entire Marlins Roster is ready to rock and roll. The Marlins have opened camp at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, and here are two players we’re keeping an eye on.

Can Center Fielder, Lewis Brinson show some flashes in his second year with the club. Brinson is a local product who played for Coral Springs High School. Last year with the Marlins he hit .199, but did crush 11 homers and drive in 42 runs.

Will Curtis Granderson channel his days as a three time all-star. Granderson joined the Marlins in the off-season and he brings 332 homers, 153 stolen bases and 903 RBI’s with him. If he can have a big year, he can provide a nice veteran presence to a very young team.

Batter up. Baseball is back!