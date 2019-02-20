THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: The Marlins Are Back

Posted 10:47 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, February 20, 2019

Lace up your cleats and bust out your glove, baseball is full on back.

Last week, pitchers and catchers reported to camp, and this week the entire Marlins Roster is ready to rock and roll. The Marlins have opened camp at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, and here are two players we’re keeping an eye on.

Can Center Fielder, Lewis Brinson show some flashes in his second year with the club. Brinson is a local product who played for Coral Springs High School. Last year with the Marlins he hit .199, but did crush 11 homers and drive in 42 runs.

Will Curtis Granderson channel his days as a three time all-star. Granderson joined the Marlins in the off-season and he brings 332 homers, 153 stolen bases and 903 RBI’s with him. If he can have a big year, he can provide a nice veteran presence to a very young team.

Batter up. Baseball is back!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.