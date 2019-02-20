Inside South Florida: Waitress Hits The Adrienne Arsht Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tony-nominated musical Waitress is coming to town!

Waitress tells the story of “Jenna” an expert pie baker working at a local diner and she’s stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, “Lulu”.

And the musical has cast two young South Florida-based actresses to take on the role of “Lulu” during its upcoming Miami engagement at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

The two four year olds, Ivy Juliet Sanchez and Hailey Belle Mavlin are both from Miami and will alternate the role.

Waitress will play at the Arsht Center for a limited all week run starting on Tuesday, February 26th.

For tickets and more information, head to arshtcenter.org