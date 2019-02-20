SoFlo Scene: SOBEWFF 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lovers of food and wine, rejoice!

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is back and runs now through the weekend. And here’s a can’t miss event.

Friday from 8-10 pm at Conrad Ft. Lauderdale Beach is the Clambake. Hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli, the beloved Iron Chef on Food Network and recurring judge on their show Chopped. It’s a poolside soiree where you’ll enjoy seemingly endless sips of Whispering Angel rosé and spirits accompanied by seaside-inspired dishes from more than a dozen of South Florida’s most popular spots, including fare from the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach’s own Chef Jorge Ramos.

But the party doesn’t end there, continue the moonlight experience overlooking Fort Lauderdale’e beaches with desserts and drinks amidst nautically-inspired elegance.

For more information go to sobewff.org/clambake.