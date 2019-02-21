Cheap Seats: Dolphins Draft Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NFL draft talk is heating up here in Miami. As all the mock drafts are coming out let’s take a look at one player the Fins might choose at pick #13.

If he’s still available, University of Oklahoma QB and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray might be the guy. Everyone knows Miami is looking at quarterbacks and Murray can sling it. He has a great arm and makes plays with his feet outside the pocket. He’s played at a big time program so the NFL shouldn’t intimidate him. One concern is his height, as he’s somewhere between 5’9 and 5’10. He’s been compared to Russell Wilson, in terms of skillset and size but those are some pretty lofty expectations.

And hey if the Dolphins pick him and it doesn’t work out, maybe he can play for the Marlins. After all, he’s an elite baseball prospect too.

Tomorrow, we’ll look at defensive options for the Fins.