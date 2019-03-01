Comic Connoisseur: X-Men: Dark Phoenix Trailer Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

20th Century Fox has released the second trailer for "Dark Phoenix". This film is the sequel to 2016’s "X-Men Apocalypse".

In the trailer we see Sophie Turner’s character Jean Grey, struggle to be contained.

This story is one of the best known storylines from the X-Men Comics called “The Dark Phoenix Saga”. Jean is exposed to radiation which boosts her powers which means she is unstoppable.

The X-Men reunite and must stop Jean before it’s too late.

Jessica Chastain also appears in the trailer and seems to be the one possessing Jean towards darkness.

And the twist of the trailer is that it seems that Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique is killed by Jean in broad daylight.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" has had multiple release dates and with the Disney/Fox deal almost coming to a close, this might be 20th Century Fox’s last X-Men Movie.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" comes to South Florida theaters June 7th 2019.