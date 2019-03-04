Inside South Florida: Florida’s Largest Yoga Conference Returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yogis unite!

Florida’s largest yoga conference and trade show is coming to Fort Lauderdale, so be prepared to get on your mats.

Under Arianne Traverso’s leadership, The Yoga Expo, has expanded to a two-day conference with more workshops and classes this year.

"The Yoga Expo has been around for four years, it's at The Broward Convention Center which is a beautiful location. It is basically a congregation of yogis and teachers who are looking to expand their practice or to also maybe discover yoga for the first time. It's a lot of fun to mingle and take a lot of classes so it's a fun two days," said Traverso.

The fourth edition of this conference features 50-minute yoga classes for beginners to advanced yogis, led by over 60 nationally recognized instructors.

"We have everything from yoga 101, which is going to be your fundamentals and also Ashtanga, Kundalini, Sound Healing, Meditation and we have lectures. So we have a little bit of everything. As yoga has been developed in the last 30 years, we have a lot of innovation so the teacher gets to show off what they love to do," said Traverso.

And if you’ve never practiced yoga and you’re interested in learning more about it, Traverso encourages you to come by.

"Be open to seeing what is out there for you and second is just about enjoying, yoga is not a challenge or race, it's not even a sport. So the only person you're competing with is yourself," said Traverso.

The ancient practice of yoga isn’t only good for stretching, there are tons of other benefits that come with it.

"For sure reduced stress levels, it helps with your cardiovascular system and your respiratory system. It also gets you most aware so you start perhaps making better decisions. Apart from that your body feels flexible, you look good and you feel good," said Traverso.

For more information about The Yoga Expo and for tickets head to theyogaexpo.org.