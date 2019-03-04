Inside South Florida: Where To Celebrate Fat Tuesday in South Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday which means, it’s the perfect time to get your party on. Here are two spots where you can make that happen.

In Broward, Lulu’s Bait Shack on Ft Lauderdale Beach is hosting its 20th annual Mardi Gras party, featuring beer, beads, booze, cajun food and three live bands. At midnight, there will be a Best Beads contest for $300 cash for first prize. Proceeds from the event will benefit Covenant House Florida. For more info go to lulusbaitshack.com.

In Dade, American Social Brickell is bringing Bourbon Street to you! Mardi Gras runs from 9pm to 3am with beads, masks, five dollar drinks and more. For more information head amsobar.com.