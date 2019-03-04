Luke Perry dead at 52

Luke Perry died on Monday after suffering a “massive stroke” last week, according to his publicist. He was 52.

Perry rose to fame in the ’90s for his role on Fox’s hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” from 1990 to 2000. His most recent role was Fred Andrews on CW’s “Riverdale.”

According to his publicist, Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

No other details have been released.

Full statement from Perry’s publicist: