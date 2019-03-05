Inside South Florida: “Legally Blonde” Comes to Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women, unite! It’s the ultimate theatrical tribute to girl power as Legally Blonde: The Musical makes a South Florida stop this Saturday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. There are two shows: 3 pm and 8 pm. It’s based off the hugely successful movie that starred Reese Witherspoon and you can follow Elle Woods, sorority girl turned Harvard lawyer, as she confronts stereotypes, sexism, cheating boyfriends and manipulative mentors.

Throughout the show, no one has faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them all when she defies expectations while staying true to herself. There’s great music, a great message, and of course, Elle’s adorable dog Bruiser. What could be better than that?

For tickets and more information, head to smdcac.org.