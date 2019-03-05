WATCH, LISTEN, & WIN for your chance to travel to Barbabdos

ENTER TO WIN THE SEINFLED SWEEPSTAKES W/ BIG 105.9
Here’s how:
WATCH Seinfeld weeknights at 11PM
Week of 3/11 starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday
LISTEN the next morning to Paul Castronovo Show on Big 105.9
Listen starting at 7:20am to answer the Seinfeld trivia question
Winners will be chosen by the radio station (Tuesday – Friday).
3 qualifying winners will receive:
- A $100 cash gift card
1 qualifying grand prize winner will receive:
- Hotel accommodations for two for 4 nights/3 days (all-inclusive) at Tarmarind Hotel by Elegant Hotels and the island of Barbados, including:
- Round Trip Airfare for 2 (cap at $800 total) from either MIA or FLL
- A $100 cash gift card
*Valid for 1 winner and guest. Must have valid passport at time of travel. Blackout dates apply.*
(Grand prize can be modified at radio station discretion)