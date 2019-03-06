Inside South Florida: MODS Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 24th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration goes down at The Museum of Discovery and Science on March 15th. And this year one of the goals is to truly showcase the museum.

"This year we're really just celebrating the museum in a much bigger way! Bringing it to life, having hands on experiences for people to enjoy while they're eating and drinking," said Joe Cox, President & CEO of MODS.

Of course, we must give some love to the food and the drinks. And you’d better come hungry and thirsty, because you will not be disappointed.

"We always try to have a great balance of longtime supporters, favorite restaurants in the community with some of the newer ones. We've got some new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and we're thrilled to have them as part of the event," added Cox.

The grand tasting starts at 6:30 pm. But when that’s over, there’s no need to go home, because the party will really start cookin’.

"At the end of the night we go out into the atrium, we have a band, music, treats coffee and desserts out there," said Cox.

And of course, if you want the true celebrity VIP treatment, you can become a platinum guest.

"Platinum guests get in at 5:30pm. You can get a platinum package, come in and try over 40 restaurants, 100 different wines, spirits, beer to choose from. We got a beer garden in our science park. Not only are you supporting a cause but you get to browse around and figure out where you want to spend your time eating and drinking," said Cox.

While it’s an evening of fun, food and spirits and more, there’s a real sense of purpose behind it. And much of the money raised goes to a worthy endeavor.

"Our goal is to inspire that passion for science and discovery. Every year we serve over 90,000 kids, over 400,000 people visit the museum. And we want to make sure that anyone who comes to the museum, have an amazing experience has access," added Cox.

MODS is running a special on tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to mods.org.