Comic Connoisseur: Captain Marvel

"Captain Marvel" follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

Set in the 1990's the introduction of Captain Marvel is crucial to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but so is the Kree.

In the movie we see Carol operating as a Kree warrior, they are a special forces-like group from the cosmic race called the Star Force.

That’s where we also meet Algenis Perez Soto’s character, Att-Lass.

"He is one of the members and they all have different skills, they are responsible for completing missions for the Kree people. Att-Lass is the specialist in secret missions," said Soto.

