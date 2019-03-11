Care, Wear and Share: Sock company donates money to causes you care about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new sock company is trying to tackle the world's problems. From bullying to racism, you can cover your feet with purpose while supporting organizations working to do good in the world.

"Care, Wear and Share," – that's the mission of Sock Problems. Co-founded by Ryan Berman, the socks tackle 12 different problems.

"Each sock socks a different problem, if you want to sock cancer or racism or inequality, we have a sock for you," Berman said.

Each sock is connected to a specific charity that receives 25 percent of the sales for their specific sock.

Ryan took action on his sock problems idea, after he began writing a book called "Return on Courage." He realized while he was writing this book for others to take action to make a shift in their careers, he had to practice what he preached.

Sock Problems was created last year, and is getting some national recognition. Besides their "sock gun violence" sock, the "adopt, don't shop" sock supported by actress, Kelly Cuoco, sold out.

To check out more of what Sock Problems is fighting for, check out their website.