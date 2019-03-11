Cheap Seats: Heat Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Miami Heat have the playoffs on their mind and with some good play of late, they’ve put themselves in position to grab the 8thand final spot in the East. Miami has three home games this week.

Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons come to town. Detroit is slightly ahead of Miami in the Eastern Conference standings, so this is a big one for the Heat as they look to move up the Conference leaderboard.

Friday, it’ll be a tough task for the Heat as the best team in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks, visit the Triple A. Milwaukee is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka The Greek Freak, who may be the best player in the league and certainly worth a trip to the arena to see him play live.

And on Sunday, it’s a matinee, as the Heat welcome the Hornets to town. Charlotte is a few games behind Miami and you know they’ll be looking to knock off the Heat to gain some ground on them.

Three big games, all at home. Let’s go Heat.