Inside South Florida: Pitbull Opens ilov305 on Ocean Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mr. Worldwide is making headlines in South Florida. Well, are we surprised? Pitbull launched his new restaurant in Miami Beach, right on Ocean Drive.

"I'm blessed to have this opportunity to be an ambassador for ilov305. I remember the days they wouldn't let me on Ocean Drive, so to have a restaurant on 11th and Ocean and to be able to come and enjoy it, and to help create a slogan, which is "Whatever happened in ilov305 never happened". It's convenient amnesia at it's finest, and I'd love for you guys to enjoy it and indulge in it," said Rapper and Restauranteur, Pitbull.

For the full interview catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.