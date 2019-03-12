Cheap Seats: Panthers Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Okay, so it’s not looking great for the Panthers to make the playoffs, but, hey, there’s still time. And a winning streak would really be nice. For that to happen, Florida’s going to have win some road games this week.

It starts Thursday as Florida visits San Jose to battle the Sharks. San Jose is fighting for the number one seed in the west, and they have been absolutely dominant at home.

It does get significantly easier on Saturday as the Panthers take on the Kings in Los Angeles. LA is in last place in the West and has one of the worst records in the NHL.

Sunday seems favorable as well. As the Panthers visit Anaheim to face off against the Ducks. Anaheim is just a few points above Los Angeles and is the second worst team in the West.

So it starts off tough, but the end of the week has the makings of the beginning of a winning streak.