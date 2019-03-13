Inside South Florida: St. Patty’s Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Patty's Day is Sunday and David Bouchard from Death or Glory shows us how to make a drink called "La Jolla", perfect for your party.

"This particular cocktail is a take on an old classic called the 'bijou' which means jewel and we have two ingredients in the glass already an herbal french liqueur, an aromatized wine and we are using Patron which is aged from 3 to 5 months in oak barrels. We are just gonna add a little ice and give it a little stir. These tequilas are not only great for sipping on their own but their outstanding for mixing in cocktails, their extremely versatile and absolutely delicious," said Bouchard.

So is "La Jolla" a sweet drink or a citrusy drink?

"It is a booze forward cocktail that has just enough sweetness from one of the ingredients to balance out how strong it is," said Bouchard.

