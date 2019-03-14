Super Teachers: Ms. Shanett Dean from Boyd Anderson High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Literature meets public speaking in Shanett Dean’s IB Literature class at Boyd Anderson High School. And Ms. Dean is helping her students think critically while playing a game.

"Today we're focusing on our IB end of the year assessments. So we've turned it into a game, where they get to practice the books that they've read and compete against each other to show that they know how to put these texts in dialogue with each other," said Dean.

"She's very well versed in the curriculum that she teaches. And we truly respect what she does in the classroom," said Dr. Angel Almanzar, Principal.

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7.

(Prizes provided by Universal Orlando Resort™)