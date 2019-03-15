Looking for a chance to cuddle with baby goats and help a good cause? Here’s what you need to know.

RICHMOND, Va. — The opportunity to cuddle with infant goats may seem like something out of an extra sweet dream, but Maymont Farms is making the concept a reality for a few lucky winners.

A contest launched by Maymont Farms Thursday will give three winners (and three friends) the opportunity of a lifetime: a personal cuddle session with four baby Nigerian Dwarf goats that arrived at Maymont this week.

Through April 7, anyone who donates $25 or more to Maymont’s ‘Adopt an Animal’ program will be entered to win the grand prize, exclusive cuddle time with the crew of baby goats, who arrived at the farm on March 11.

Check out the farm’s live cam to see what the hype is all about.