Cheap Seats: Heat Preview

Your Miami Heat are clawing and scratching their way toward a playoff berth, as they are among a handful of teams vying for the 8th and final spot in the East. And it’s a big week for Miami, with four road games.

It starts in Oklahoma City tonight as the Thunder welcome the Heat to town. Oklahoma City is among the top teams in the West and they are led by league MVP candidate Paul George and Russell Westbrook, who’s averaging a triple double this season.

Wednesday, Miami is in San Antonio to battle the Spurs, who are fighting for the 7th spot in the West. And As long as Head Coach Gregg Popovich is manning the bench, they’ll always be a tough opponent.

On Friday, Miami meets the best team in basketball, the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee owns the best home record in the NBA so this one will be challenging.

And the week concludes with a Saturday night tilt with the Wizards. Washington is having a down year, so that should be a nice break after the Milwaukee game.