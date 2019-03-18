Cheap Seats: Panthers Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Panthers are playing great hockey of late, and they’ve been a lot of fun to watch. You’ve got a couple of chances to see them at home this week at the BB&T Center. Here’s what the cats are up to over the next few days.

They get it going tonight on the road, as Florida heads to Dallas to battle the Stars. Dallas is among a group of teams hovering around 7th place in the Western Conference standings, so for them every game feels like a must win situation.

The Panthers come home to take on the Coyotes Thursday night. Arizona is just like Dallas, in the mix for one of the final playoff spots in the west. And when Panthers and Coyotes get together, expect plenty of cool cats.

And on Saturday, Florida welcomes the Boston Bruins to town. Boston has a great squad and they’re looking to firm up their grip on the number two seed in the Eastern Conference.

Big week of hockey for your hometown Panthers.