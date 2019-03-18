Comic Connoisseur: Arrow’s Last Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arrow’s season 8 will be it’s final season, the flagship show of The CW DCTV series. Arrow will end next season, Oliver Queen himself, Stephen Amell made the announcement on twitter writing “playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life, but you can't be a vigilante forever Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this fall. There’s so much to say, for now I just want to say thank you.”

So what does this mean for the Arrowverse? Better yet, what will happen in the upcoming crossover episodes?

It will mean that the show will wrap up shortly after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover with "The Flash", "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow."

Also, this crossover could put the fate of our favorite Arrow characters in jeopardy.

Arrow airs Monday's at 8 pm on The CW South Florida.