Inside South Florida: Boys Town of South Florida Offers Free Life-Changing Programs

Boys Town of South Florida is celebrating 100 years of providing life-changing care to families and children! If you’re looking for ways to enhance parenting skills, the organization offers two programs in Broward County.

"One is the in-home family services program. With that program, we go to the home, parents tell us some of the issues that they are dealing with, and we help them come up with solutions to their problems, and we do it all in the comfort of their home where it is convenient for them. The next program is parenting classes. With that program we partner with different agencies, churches, schools, anyone that really wants to host our programs. That program is also no cost to the family because we are sponsored by the Children's Services Council, and it is also no cost to any agency that would like to host our class," said Claudia Varela, an In-Home Family Services Consultant for Boys Town of South Florida.

