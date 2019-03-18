Inside South Florida: Miami Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of America’s top tennis tournaments, the Miami Open, is underway this week in its new home! The tournament is being held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

In 2015, an appeals court prevented upgrades from being made to the Key Biscayne complex, where it was previously held since 1987. In 2017, the Miami Open signed an agreement with Miami-Dade County to move the annual tournament to Hard Rock Stadium. Over 500-million dollars was spent in additions and renovations to transform Hard Rock Stadium to accommodate the event.

Organizers believe the new infrastructure will enhance visitor experience with additional food and entertainment options. The new tennis facility features 29 tournament and practice courts and a larger parking area for guests.

The tournament is going on until the end of the month.

For tickets or more information, head to miamiopen.com