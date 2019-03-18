Tech Tuesday: BTS Apple Music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can tell Zane Lowe really loves his job, he’s the Creative Director of Apple Music, the app pre-installed on millions of iPhones worldwide.

Apple has been a force in the music industry ever since it introduced the iPod. Then, it broke up the album, and sold songs for 99 cents on iTunes.

Now with over 50 million paying subscribers, it’s luring folks away from Spotify and Pandora. A similar $10 monthly subscription gives you unlimited access to millions of ad-free songs, but with a bigger emphasis on the artists.

Apple music recently cut deals with Verizon to offer its service free to customers, and surprise, surprise, there’s even an Android app.