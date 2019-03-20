Inside South Florida: Feel The Heal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Feel The Heal in Miami’s Upper East Side is an alternative treatment center for life changing services that help boost appearance and mood, without having to get plastic surgery. And its founder Daryn Herzfeld says she created Feel The Heal to truly help her customers.

"I started in 2001, we opened as a detox center doing alternative detoxing like ear candling, foot baths and it just grew, it just kept growing," said Herzfeld.

And if you’re considering treatment, Daryn wants you to know that at Feel The Heal you’re in good hands.

"I have a great relationship with all of my clients and I don't think there's many competitors out there that do what we do. We are the only detox and beauty center in Miami, we just have unique services that not a lot of people offer," said Herzfeld.