SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Interested in a free Zumba class, make-over, fashion show and health checks? Talk about a way to feel great! The annual Beauty and Balance event at Westfield Mall is open to the public on Saturday, March 23 from noon to 4pm with giveaways and entertainment and a focus on your health. The event focuses on balancing your life with a focus on fitness and complimentary health screenings as well as fashion shows, complimentary makeovers, manicures, eyebrow threading and more. And there is plenty for the kids to do.

Disney on Ice: Frozen takes over the American Airlines Arena with one show on Thursday, one on Friday, three shows Saturday and two more on Sunday. Be a part of Anna’s adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. It’s hosted by Mickey and Minnie, and there are special appearances by the Disney Princesses, Woody, Buzz, Dory and more.