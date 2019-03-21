Foodie Fix: Dine By The Water at DUNE in Fort Lauderdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy good food with a view at Dune in Fort Lauderdale. The eatery is located right by the water on North Ocean Boulevard and Northeast 23rd Street.

When you walk in, you’ll feel like you’re in a beach house. The room is filled with clean, neutral hues accented by pale ocean tones that frame the restaurants interiors.

When it comes to the menu, Dune brings flavors of the Napa Valley to South Florida.

"We take a lot of pride in our simplistic approach, we really love our seafood program, which is sourced sustainably and locally whenever possible. Not to forget our meats either, we have our state-of-the-art Josper, which builds a lot of flavors into the meat," said Edgar Beas Executive Chef at Dune.

