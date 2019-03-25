Inside South Florida: Coral Gables Is Flourishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coral Gables has long been considered one of the truly magnificent and desirable places to live in all of South Florida. But until recently there was a reluctance to develop new residential, hotel and retail properties. Henry Torres, President and CEO of The Astor Companies, explains the reluctance.

"There's always been a reluctance to build in Coral Gables because they want to maintain the Mediterranean style and they want to maintain the quality of what gets built. The board of architects which has about 13, they critique your project before it actually gets to first base the approval bases ," said Torres.

Well, the times they are a changing, and in the Gables, there’s been a bit of a renaissance. To learn more about the revitalization of Coral Gables including Henry's condominium project Merrick Manor, watch Inside South Florida this Saturday at 7pm.