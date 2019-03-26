Tech Tuesday: Free Ways to Stream Movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out these services streaming Hollywood movies for zero monthly fee.

First up, IMDB Freedive, a new service from Amazon, watch on the web, or through fire tv devices. Categories include 80’s movies, documentaries, date night picks, and more.

Got Roku? Check out the Roku channel, it has over ten thousand ad-supported movies and tv shows. You can even watch on the web, all you need is a free Roku account.

On YouTube is a selection of free, legit, movies. There are over 100 to choose from, search for the YouTube movies channel, and look for the section labeled free to watch.

Finally, check out Pluto TV. This is like having cable tv but without the bill. There are dozens of channels streaming live 24/7, including over a dozen movie channels.