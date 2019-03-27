Inside South Florida: West Coast University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Coast University in Miami offers a nursing program that is technologically advanced. And the Dean of Nursing, Claudette Spalding, says the University takes a lot of pride in the program.

"We are a student-centric university, the focus is on student success and we work in partnerships with our students to see that it happens," said Dean Spalding.

"We are a simulation center that has five high fidelity mannequins in five different rooms, three med search. One will be in pediatrics and the others for community health and mental health and also placement so we stay with the student until they are placed after graduation," said Dean Spalding.

