Get Inside South Florida: The Public

In Emilio Estevez’s latest film, a librarian is caught between being a humanitarian and following public law.

Estevez wrote, directed and acted in the film and says inspiration for the public came in 2007, when he read an LA Times article, who described a day in the life as a librarian.

"The essay was about how libraries had been turned into de facto homeless shelters and how librarians are now first responders. When we think of librarians we don't really think about them dealing with situations that many of them do, we think of law enforcement and paramedics taking care of that. Now a lot of that has fallen into the responsibility of desk reference librarians and that's not what they went to school for," said Estevez.

