Inside South Florida: Artechouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Artechouse! Where art, science, and technology unite.

Located on Collins Ave and 7th Street, the space is dedicated for 21st century artists.

"We want to showcase the artists who use technology as their primary medium," said Sandro Kereselidze, Co-Founder of Artechouse.

Unlike most museums where visitors can't touch or interact with the art, this museum encourages you to play with the art.

"Each exhibit is very different, we have created this space for people to specifically interact through this medium of technology, its something really magical," said Kereselidze.

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida this Saturday at 7 pm.