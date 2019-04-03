Get Inside South Florida: West Coast University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Coast University in Miami offers a nursing program that is technologically advanced and if you attend WCU as a nursing student, you can expect a comprehensive education.

"Here at West Coast our curriculum is very student-centric, we are going to take into consideration the level of schooling that you received," said Katrina Lino, a Nursing Instructor.

One of the calling cards of the program is the skills lab, which helps aspiring nurses learn, and practice, proper procedures.

"You come to the skills lab and you get to practice them on a mannequin, build up those skills and take away those nerves so when you go out into the field and actually touch a patient you feel confident that you know how to do that skill and that you're not gonna provide any harm to that patient," said Lino.

