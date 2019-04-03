SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s what’s happening across South Florida in your SoFlo Scene. If you’re looking for a great event this weekend, how about the 9th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the signature initiative of the Miami Dolphins Foundation. You can ride, walk, run or volunteer to raise money to get the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center that much closer to curing cancer. There are events all weekend long, across South Florida. For more information go to DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.

In Broward get your drink and grub on at the 24th Annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival this Friday. Hosted by The American Lung Association, 60 restaurants, 40 plus wineries and many interactive experiences will take over the boulevard for an evening of unlimited food, drinks and entertaining fun. All of the proceeds benefit The American Lung Association. For tickets and more information head to lasolaswff.com.