Super Teachers: Ms. Bernadette Pierre

It’s a high energy morning at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School. And Bernadette Pierre has her dance students on point, as they train for an upcoming show. And believe it or not, many of these kids have never had formal dance training.

"A lot of the students come in with just raw talent and they get placed in the beginner's class, and I work on technique with them. From there they get better and they move up into the intermediate class," said Pierre.

Some of Mrs. Pierre’s students have gone on to careers on Broadway. And occasionally they’ll come back to work with her kids. And that’s just part of what makes this class so special.

"What makes Ms. Pierre such a great teacher is her drive, dedication, and love for dance. She's become like a mother to all of us," said Virginia Hayward, a senior at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School.

So give it up for Bernadette Pierre, the head of this dance party. She’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

(Prizes provided by Universal Orlando Resort™)