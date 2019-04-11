Cheap Seats: Florida Panthers Have A New Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this week, the Florida Panthers named Joel Quenneville as their new head coach. Here’s what you need to know about Coach “Q.” Quenneville has over 20 years of NHL head coaching experience with the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. His 890 regular season wins as an NHL head coach are the second most in NHL history.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Quenneville has amassed a 118-97 record over 215 postseason contests . Quenneville guided the Chicago Blackhawks to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and is one of only 11 head coaches in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup three times. In fact, in the salary cap era, Quenneville is the only NHL head coach to win the Cup three times.

The Panthers were looking for a coach with championship credentials and they definitely found their man.