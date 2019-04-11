The movie Breakthrough comes out in South Florida theaters next week. Dave Aizer had the chance to chat with some of the stars of the film including Chrissy Metz, Marcel Ruiz and producer Devon Franklin.
Screen Time: Breakthrough
-
Screen Time: Pet Sematary
-
Inside South Florida: We Chat With Chazz Palminteri
-
Inside South Florida: 48 Hour Film Project
-
Cheap Seats: Dolphins Draft Preview
-
Inside South Florida: MDC’s 36th Annual Miami Film Festival
-
-
Screen Time: Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
-
Screen Time: Miss Bala Fans Reactions
-
Screen Time: A South Florida Cinema Star
-
Screen Time: The Miami Jewish Film Festival Preview
-
Screen Time: Most Anticipated Films for 2019
-
-
Screen Time: Our Top Movies of 2018
-
Screen Time: Mary Poppins
-
Screen Time: Thoughts on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?