Screen Time: Breakthrough

Posted 1:07 pm, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:06PM, April 11, 2019

The movie Breakthrough comes out in South Florida theaters next week. Dave Aizer had the chance to chat with some of the stars of the film including Chrissy Metz, Marcel Ruiz and producer Devon Franklin.

