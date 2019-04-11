WIN Tickets to Watch AVENGERS: ENDGAME at the AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater @ MODS

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. Starring: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth.

– CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL TRAILER –

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Showing April 25, 2019 through May 2, 2019 at AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science.

Enter to WIN below: