Cheap Seats: Marlins Games This Week

Your Miami Marlins have a full week of home games featuring National League rivals, giving you plenty of chances to see the fish play at Marlins Park.

The Marlins host the Chicago Cubs today, Tuesday and Wednesday, with each game starting at 7:10. The Cubs, like the Marlins, have gotten off to a slow start. One of their star players, Anthony Rizzo, played for Stoneman Douglas High School. You’ll also get to see Kris Bryant, another young power hitter on the Cubs.

Then, Friday through Sunday, the Washington Nationals make the trip down south, and there are some giveaways during the series. The first 10,000 fans at Saturday’s game get a t-shirt, and there are fireworks after the game. On Sunday, the first 5,000 fans 14 and under get a pair of Kids Socks. Hopefully the Marlins will sock it to the Nationals and pile up some wins this week.