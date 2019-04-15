Comic Connoisseur: New Joker Trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Joker" is the origin story of Batman’s most famous villain.

Although we’ve seen many versions of the Joker, this one in particular wont have the caped crusader on his opposite side, meaning, this the first super villain movie to ever be released.

Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, an aspiring stand-up comedian. But he’s a man utterly disregarded by society who finally reaches his breaking point and begins a slow dissent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

Now, don’t expect Arthur Fleck to fall in a vat of chemicals since it looks like his transformation seems to be a mental one.

The movie takes place in Gotham in the 80’s where of course there will be tons of Batman connections such as Arkham Asylum, Wayne Hall and by the looks of it, we encounter a young Bruce Wayne.

This trailer also gets a heavy tone of previous Martin Scorsese’s films like "Taxi Driver", "After Hours", and "King of Comedy".

Last but not least, we finally hear Phoenix’s version of the iconic Joker laugh.

Joker comes out in South Florida theaters October 4th, 2019.