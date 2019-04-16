THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Tech Tuesday: Citizen Crime Alert App

Posted 1:19 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18PM, April 16, 2019

Listening to police scanners has long been a hobby for those interested in what’s happening around them. But between the static… and the codes… it can be confusing to follow along.

A new app called Citizen, is listing real time police and fire activity in cities including New York, San Francisco, Baltimore and Los Angeles.

Citizen installs antennas to listen to scanners, then uses a combination of artificial intelligence and humans to understand what’s happening and where.

Sure, it’s concerning to see a laundry list of every crime happening in your city, but the real time alerts to significant situations nearby can have life saving potential.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.