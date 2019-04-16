Tech Tuesday: Citizen Crime Alert App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Listening to police scanners has long been a hobby for those interested in what’s happening around them. But between the static… and the codes… it can be confusing to follow along.

A new app called Citizen, is listing real time police and fire activity in cities including New York, San Francisco, Baltimore and Los Angeles.

Citizen installs antennas to listen to scanners, then uses a combination of artificial intelligence and humans to understand what’s happening and where.

Sure, it’s concerning to see a laundry list of every crime happening in your city, but the real time alerts to significant situations nearby can have life saving potential.