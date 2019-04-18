Foodie Fix: No Name Chinese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located in South Miami along Southwest 74th street and 57th court sits a restaurant with no name. Yup! Welcome to No Name Chinese.

"We couldn't agree on a name, so we decided not to put a name on the restaurant. We wanted to do some creative dim sum and lots of dumplings so that's what we are doing," said Pablo Zitzmann, Executive Chef of No Name Chinese.

Why need a name if the food speaks for itself? At the Chinese eatery, you can find traditional dishes with a Miami twist.

"We have some fun takes on take out dishes and old-school dim sum. I love Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai, so I play around with those flavors," said Zitzmann.

The extensive menu features a variety of small plates and dim sum bites like salads and dumplings filled with everything from pork to chicken. Bigger dishes feature new takes on old school classics, like the Kung Pao Chicken.

"I put some chili oil in the wok, then we add some chicken, some nuts, some chili peppers, some Szechuan pepper corns, cilantro stems, and then we are going to deglaze it with some Chinese cooking wine, add some sugar, and some scallion greens. When plating it, I'm going to add what I had in the wok, and then top it with some nuts, sesame seeds, and some fresh orange slices," said Zitzmann.

And if we’re at Chinese restaurant, we definitely need some fried rice.

"First we add the egg, then add our vegetables, we mix those vegetables with the egg, then we add the rice, and stir it a couple of times. Then we put it on the plate and top it with a sunny side up egg and sliced chives," said Zitzmann.

To make a reservation or for more information— head to nonamechinese.com