Cheap Seats: The Miami Hurricanes Scrimmage Preview

The Miami Hurricanes will hold an open scrimmage tomorrow at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It’s a great spot for the Canes to work out the kinks, because that stadium is the site of UM’s opening game against the Florida Gators, August 24th.
As usual, keep an eye on the quarterbacks. We told you about Tate Martell yesterday. But let’s not forget about N’kosi Perry, who started several games last season and outplayed Martell in UM’s scrimmage last weekend. Perry started as the first team quarterback last weekend and went 9 for 15 for 78 yards and he and red shirt freshman Jarren Williams both performed well at QB.
Another offensive position to keep an eye on is running back. Deejay Dallas had a great scrimmage last weekend as he ran for two touchdowns. Lorenzo Lingard didn’t play in the scrimmage, as he continues to recover from knee surgery, but he was dressed in uniform so his return may be close. Running back could be a real strength this season.