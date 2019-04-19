Cheap Seats: The Miami Hurricanes Scrimmage Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Hurricanes will hold an open scrimmage tomorrow at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It’s a great spot for the Canes to work out the kinks, because that stadium is the site of UM’s opening game against the Florida Gators, August 24th.

As usual, keep an eye on the quarterbacks. We told you about Tate Martell yesterday. But let’s not forget about N’kosi Perry, who started several games last season and outplayed Martell in UM’s scrimmage last weekend. Perry started as the first team quarterback last weekend and went 9 for 15 for 78 yards and he and red shirt freshman Jarren Williams both performed well at QB.