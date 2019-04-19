Comic Connoisseur: Star Wars Celebration 2019 Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Star Wars Celebration 2019 was definitely one of the biggest and historic celebrations yet.

From celebrities to cos-players to exhibitors, there was everything for everyone.

The biggest news from the weekend came from the "Episode IX" panel. Where the stars of "Episode IX" came together and released the first trailer and the title of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Also at celebration we got a first look, at "The Mandolorian". The first Disney Plus Star Wars show. And it stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers and Gina Carano.

Star Wars Celebration will be in Anaheim, California next year!