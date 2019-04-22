Cheap Seats: Marlins Games This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s be honest, it’s been a rough season so far for the Marlins. But hey, there’s still plenty of time for them to turn things around. And hopefully it starts this week, although the schedule makers haven’t done them any favors.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, the fish head to Cleveland to take on AL Central powerhouse, the Cleveland Indians. Whereas the Marlins are on the bottom their division, the Tribe is on top of theirs. And they’ve done it by being a great home team with some of the best pitching in baseball. Make sure to set your watch because Wednesday’s game is a 1:10 pm matinee.

The Marlins stay on the road for a four game series against their National League East Rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are on top of the NL East, and like the Indians they have one of the best home records in baseball. The Phillies are led by Bryce Harper and, of course, former Marlin JT Realmuto.

Tough week for the fish but hopefully they can steal some wins.