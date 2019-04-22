Inside South Florida: The 27th Annual African-American Achievers Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 27th Annual African-American Achievers Awards Ceremony takes place April 24th at the Broward County Convention Center. And two of the honorees, Jasmin Shirley and Webber Charles are proud to be part of the festivities.

"It's an honor, they've been doing these for quite some time. I've had the pleasure of attending all of the past events and the past honorees are phenomenal people, pioneers, trailblazers," said Shirley, Former SVP of Community Health Services at Broward Health.

For both Jasmin and Webber, their recognition is well-deserved.

"I'm really honored to be receiving this honor for the work that I do with Breakthrough Miami as the Director of Student Achievement. I serve as an academic agent to low income students that are highly motivated in public schools and I leverage the private schools resources to level the playing field," said Charles.

"I am being honored my work over the last 37 years in HIV/AIDS disease prevention education as well as care and treatment. I was an Epidemiologist for Broward County so I did all the surveillance but then there was an opportunity for federal funding to come through, I was instrumental in making sure that funding did come to Broward county when the opportunity arose. Now more than 136 million dollars comes into this county for care and treatment services," said Shirley.

All the honorees were selected by an independent panel of community leaders. And there’s a charity component to the selections as well, as a contribution is made in each of the honoree’s names to the charity of their choice.

"The gift went to an organization named The Near Project which is an organization me and a group of friends of ours started six years ago and what we do is the same demographic as Breakthrough. We try to provide international travel experience for students that can't afford it," said Charles.

"I've chosen the Delta Education and Life Development Foundation, there is a Delta legacy medical school scholarship," said Shirley.

The ceremony is free. If you’d like to attend the award ceremony, RSVP at africanamericanachievers.com