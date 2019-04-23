Cheap Seats: Dolphins Draft Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NFL Draft is Thursday and barring a trade the Dolphins have the 13th pick in the first round. Here are some offensive options they’ve been linked to.

Jonah Williams is a stud tackle from Alabama. While the Fins don’t have their quarterback of the future, they might as well start building around whoever that’s going to be. Pro Football Focus says Williams is the complete package and worthy of a top five pick. He was a five star recruit coming out of high school and clearly nothing has changed since then.

Staying on the offensive line, another player some mock drafts have the Dolphins taking is Andre Dillard, the tackle from Washington State. He seems to be less polished and more of a project than Williams, but scouts rave about his upside. In 2018, he started all 13 games and allowed just one sack on 677 pass attempts.

Tomorrow we’ll look at some defensive players the Fins might target in the first round, including defensive lineman Rashan Gary from Michigan.