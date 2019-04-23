Inside South Florida: Retro Splash Bash and Pool Party

The Make A Wish Foundation’s Retro Splash Bash Brunch and Pool Party is set for the Fontainebleau Hotel on May 11th and, according to Board Member Danielle Gonzalez, it’s going to be quite the scene.

“It’s going to be a family friendly event, we are calling it the ‘Retro Splash Bash’, because we are channeling old Florida glamour think 1950s and 1960s,” said Gonzalez.

As for the 50’s and 60’s retro theme, the Make–A–Wish Foundation is going all out.

“When guests arrive they will immediately be transported to old Florida, and they will stroll along the boardwalk in the Fontaine ballroom,” said Gonzalez.

If you’d like to attend the party, check out Retro Splash Bash on Facebook, or call Jessica Rivera at 954-967-WISH (9474), extension 321.

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7 pm.